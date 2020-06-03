SWEPCO: ‘Committed to diversity and inclusion’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Southwestern Electric Power Company has released a statement about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the midst of the civil unrest around the United States.

On Wednesday SWEPCO posted these comments on its Facebook and Twitter pages:

Our expectation is that every SWEPCO employee will embrace diversity and inclusion and support our commitment to bring about positive social change in the communities we serve. pic.twitter.com/VKnd7j1gOx — SWEPCO (@SWEPCoNews) June 3, 2020

The recent unjust deaths, protests, and civil unrest are a heartbreaking and sobering reminder that racial divide continues in our country. It underscores the importance of why we are committed to diversity and inclusion. Everyone should feel welcomed, valued, and treated with dignity and respect. Not just at our company, but everywhere.

We have a diversity and inclusion focus at SWEPCO. We are focused on understanding and disrupting biases and getting into the hearts and minds of all employees to benefit from their perspectives. We are committed to developing a culture where everyone, from every walk of life, can achieve their best at our company.

Our expectation is that every employee will embrace diversity and inclusion and support our commitment to bring about positive social change in the communities we serve.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.