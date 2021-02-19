SWEPCO continues to restore power to customers in Louisiana, Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO workers and contractors are continuing to restore power to thousands of customers in Louisiana and Texas.

SWEPCO has 1,500 internal and external personnel currently working on power restoration and estimates power will be restored for 95% of customers by the following times:

Caddo and Bossier parishes – 10 p.m. Friday

Center, Texas – 10 p.m. Friday

Bienville, DeSoto, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster, and Winn parishes – 10 p.m. Monday

SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations Drew Seidel said, “Restoration work in our hardest-hit areas of DeSoto, Natchitoches, and Sabine parishes has been slow going due to the ice and snow on the roads, but rising temperatures today and tomorrow will improve road conditions enabling us to speed up work. We appreciate the continued patience of customers as SWEPCO employees and contractors work as safely and quickly as possible to get their lights on.”

Power outage update as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19:

Louisiana

Bossier – 1,037

Caddo – 75

DeSoto – 1,885

Natchitoches – 4,665

Red River – 2,092

Sabine – 4,686

Webster – 56

Texas

Panola -284

Shelby – 710

How to Report, Track Outages

Log on to SWEPCO.com to report an outage and to sign up for text and email updates, including an estimated time of restoration.

Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

Call (888) 218-3919 to report your outage.

Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account.

Stay Safe

Assume that any downed utility line is energized. Stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Report downed lines immediately to SWEPCO at (888) 218-3919.

Be extremely careful when using any alternate forms of heating, cooking, and lighting.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

If your power goes out

If you lose power, please turn off heating, water heating, and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30 to 45 minutes. Taking this step helps prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could result in a second outage.

For updates and photos, follow SWEPCO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.