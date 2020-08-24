SWEPCO crews preparing for potential tropical storm impact in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As northwest Louisiana prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura to make landfall, power companies say they’re ready to respond, if needed.

SWEPCO crews are standing by to help keep electricity flowing when the storms strike our area.

A company spokesperson said they are closely monitoring the weather and are watching to see what kind of damage occurs, if any, before putting any response plans into action. They said they have plenty of field crews available, and also have sister-companies in Texas and Oklahoma standing by to assist, if needed.

“We know that power outages are inconvenient, and we all have our lives to live,” said Karen Wissing, SWEPCO spokesperson. “So, we’re going to do what we can to keep those power outages minimal and for the shortest amount of time possible.”

Should a power outage occur, you can report it on SWEPCO’s mobile app, website or on their social media pages.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.