SWEPCO estimates Shreveport-Bossier will have power restored by middle of next week

SWEPCO estimates most customers in the Shreveport-Bossier area will have power restored by the middle of next week. (Photos courtesy: AEP SWEPCO)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –

On Friday SWEPCO officials announced that residents and businesses in Shreveport-Bossier will have electricity by 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept.2.

Customers in DeSoto, Bienville, Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine Parishes are estimated to have power by 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations Drew Seidel said, “Hurricane Laura was unprecedented, causing widespread damage to the power grid. Scattered thunderstorms forecast for today could cause new outages and hamper our progress on repairs.”

The initial estimates are for restoration to most customers in the area. Estimates by town will be provided later today and will be updated as further assessment and repair work continues. Your power may be restored sooner.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday about 107,000 customers were without power, including 103,000 in Louisiana.

As crews respond to hundreds of downed trees, poles and wires, SWEPCO employees also are continuing to assess the damage across Louisiana.

By Friday afternoon, nearly 3,000 line and tree personnel from 14 states and Canada will arrive and begin working to help SWEPCO employees restore power.

Seidel said, “We recognize that high heat is a challenge for the public and our crews working to restore power. Please check on your family and neighbors who are without power and who spend a lot of time alone.”

Customers without power who are on life support systems or need uninterrupted electric service for health reasons should make alternate arrangements.

Hurricane Laura smashed into SWEPCO’s Valley District Thursday morning as a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph maximum sustained winds. It continued through northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas as a Category 1 hurricane and tropical storm.

At the peak, 136,000 SWEPCO customers in Louisiana and East Texas were without power.

Report outages and check for updates at SWEPCO.com or through the SWEPCO app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

