SWEPCO investing $1.5 million for Haughton power grid upgrades

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOSSIER PARISH - SWEPCO plans to invest $1.5 million to rebuild the underground power grid in the Dogwood Park community in Haughton.

“This is one of many infrastructure projects currently underway at SWEPCO,” said Michael Corbin, SWEPCO external affairs manager. “This investment will improve reliability for residents in Dogwood Park and will allow crews to more quickly and safely work on this grid.”

Construction began Aug. 20 will be completed by the end of the year.

The work will be completed in 10 phases to minimize disruption to residents, with each phase taking a few weeks to complete.