SWEPCO offers additional payment options for customers behind on their energy bills due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southwestern Electric Power Co. is offering additional payment options for business and residential customers who are behind on their energy bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand that many customers are experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic, and we have added flexible bill payment options, including extended payment plans, to help customers get back on track,” SWEPCO director of Customer Services and Marketing Paul Pratt said in a statement Monday.

“We encourage customers to contact us so that we can work together to find solutions that fit their needs.”

SWEPCO temporarily suspended disconnections for non-payment in March but for business customers in Louisiana and Texas, SWEPCO has resumed disconnections for non-payment.

SWEPCO says they had extended their suspension into mid-July as they continued to reach out and enroll customers in payment plans.

SWEPCO expects to resume residential customer disconnections for non-payment Aug. 6 in Louisiana and Sept. 1 in Texas, working in conjunction with state regulatory moratoriums. A state moratorium remains in effect in Arkansas.

According to SWEPCO, before any customers are disconnected for non-payment, they will have received multiple notices and opportunities to enroll in payment arrangements.

“Taking action now can help keep balances and bills manageable, and keep electric service connected,” Pratt said.

Customers may set up payment arrangements by contacting SWEPCO at:

SWEPCO.com/Assist

