SWEPCO prepares for Hurricane Delta, offers storm tips

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO is advising its customers to prepare now for the arrival of Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane Delta is forecast to bring tropical-storm force and possibly hurricane-force wind gusts to central and northwest Louisiana from late Friday through Saturday.

SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations Drew Seidel said, “SWEPCO has activated its storm teams and requested 900 additional line and field personnel to respond to potential power outages.”

Siedel said, “The storm may impact the same area so heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura in August. We are prepared to get the lights back on as safely and quickly as possible, and we want our customers to be prepared.”

Customers need to prepare for potential outages from Hurricane Delta by creating an emergency outage kit.

Those who are on life support systems or need uninterrupted electric service for health reasons should make alternate arrangements in preparation for potential power outages.

Safety tips

Customers should assume that any downed utility line is energized. Stay away and keep children and pets away from downed lines. Please report it immediately to SWEPCO at (888) 218-3919.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

How to report, track outages

Log on to SWEPCO.com to report an outage and to sign up for text and email updates, including an estimated time of restoration.

Use the SWEPCO app, available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

Call 1-888-218-3919 to report your outage.

Visit SWEPCO.com/OutageMap to find detailed information without logging into your account

Create an emergency outage kit

Be prepared should the power go out. Assemble an emergency outage kit that includes the following items, at a minimum:

Flashlights and fresh batteries

Battery-powered radios or televisions

Candles, matches, or lighters

Water for drinking and cooking

Camping equipment (sleeping bags, camp stoves, lanterns)

Non-perishable food and a manual can opener

Manufacturers’ instructions for power-operated equipment such as the garage door, generator

Important medicines you need to take. Better to locate them while the power is still on than fumbling around in the dark should the power go out.

More information on what do to prepare for an outage may be found at SWEPCO.com/Outages.

