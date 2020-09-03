SWEPCO revises power restoration times, CLECO restores power to 81 percent of customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– SWEPCO and CLECO crews are continuing their efforts to restore power to all of its customers following Hurricane Laura.

There are still SWECPO customers in Northwest Louisiana and surrounding areas who are without electricity:

Bossier Parish – 493

Caddo Parish – 607

DeSoto Parish – 406

Natchitoches Parish – 6, 871

Sabine Parish – 6, 204

SWEPCO has pushed the estimated restoration times for many Central Louisiana communities to the weekend because crews have encountered more damage and difficulties with accessing work sites.

SWEPCO president and chief operating officer Malcolm Smoak said, “We recognize this is a tremendous hardship for our customers. Workers are reporting major damage to the power grid. Their repair work been slowed by standing water, mud and downed trees.”

Smoak added, “We’re also focused on getting more detailed restoration information to individual customers. Updates are posted to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as well as SWEPCO.com. We appreciate your continued patience.”

Natchitoches area estimated times of restoration:

Provencal

10 p.m. Friday – Hagewood Hwy 6 to Hwy 504 Oak Grove community

10 p.m. Saturday – Hwy 120 Provencal and east to Cypress

10 p.m. Sunday – Provencal and south on Hwy. 117 to Belwood; Hagewood Hwy. 6 to Robeline

Verda

10 p.m. Saturday – Hwy. 471 Verda to Atlanta, La; Verda Hwy. 471 and Hwy 122 to Dry Prong

10 p.m. Sunday – Verda Hwy 122 to Montgomery

Derry

10 p.m. Thursday – Derry La Hwy 1 north to Cypress, La

10 p.m. Friday – Derry La Hwy. 119 to Melrose

10 p.m. Saturday – Derry La Hwy. 1 south to Marco

Many

10 p.m. Friday – Many Marthaville Rd

10 p.m. Sunday – Many Hwy 6 runs east to Robeline Ft. Jessup area

Marthaville

10 p.m. Thursday – Marthaville Hwy 487 to Ajax

10 p.m. Saturday – Marthaville Hwy. 120 to Robeline; Marthaville Hwy 120 to Natchitoches Parish/Sabine Parish line

Cane River

10 p.m. Wednesday – Keyser Ave and Blanchard Rd, Sudberry subdivision

10 p.m. Saturday- Hwy. 1 south to Natchez and Hwy 1 bypass to I-49

Grand Ecore

10 p.m. Thursday – Hwy 6 at Grand Ecore and Hwy. 3191 Oak Grove community

10 p.m. Sunday – Hwy. 6 west of Grand Ecore and Clarence community, St. Maurice, Montgomery

Campti

10 p.m. Friday – Campti Hwy 71 south to Clarence

10 p.m. Saturday – Campti Hwy. 71 north to Fairview; Campti Hwy. 480 east to Sandy Point

Belmont

10 p.m. Wednesday – Belmont Hwy. 120 to Marthaville

10 p.m. Thursday – Belmont Hwy. 175 south to Many and Hwy 175 north to Pleasant Hill

Powhattan

10 p.m. Wednesday – Powhattan Hwy. 1 North to Hwy 174 and Hwy 174 west to Ajax; Powhattan Hwy 1 south to Natchitoches

Creston

10 p.m. Wednesday – Creston Hwy 9 north to Reidhimer and Saline; Creston Hwy 9 Hwy. 156 to Goldonna

10 p.m. Thursday – Creston Hwy. 9 to Campti, Bells Camp community

Colfax

10 p.m. Saturday – Colfax Hwy 492 to Rock Hill community, Meade Rd

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 Cleco had restored power to roughly 112,776, or 81 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura. At 9 p.m. yesterday, that number was 109,146.

Below are customer outages by parish as of 8 a.m.

Cleco reminds customers who have started clearing debris from their homes and yards not to pile debris underneath power lines or on top of electrical equipment, as it will likely slow the power restoration process. Customers also should always assume downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.

