SWEPCO UPDATE: Storm restoration continues in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO crews are still working to restore power for thousands of customers after severe storms swept through the Ark-La-Tex Wednesday morning and evening.

The company reports 3,550 customers remain without power with 610 in Texas, and 2,940 in Louisiana.

Straight-line winds snapped and uprooted trees caused significant structural damage claiming the heaviest damage to Northwest Louisiana.

SWEPCO released estimated times of restoration for 95% of customers stating many may be restored sooner. Customers can find estimated restoration times by districts below.

Longview District:

Marshall – 10 p.m. Friday

Mineola – 1 p.m. Friday

Shreveport District:

Bossier City (including North Bossier Parish) – Noon Friday

Haughton – 10 p.m. Sunday

Plain Dealing – 10 p.m. Sunday

Shreveport (including North Caddo Parish) – Noon Friday

Valley District:

Hornbeck – 11 p.m. Friday

SWEPCO asks that customers remember these important steps during the restoration process:

DAMAGED SERVICE ENTRANCE: SWEPCO cannot connect power to any home or business where there is damage to the service entrance. The service entrance is the area located 1) at the meter, 2) between the meter and the home’s electrical panel, or 3) the location where ‘s cable connects to the home/business owner’s cable. These are customer-owned facilities. Customers need to have a qualified electrician repair this damage before power can be restored to the home or business.

CREWS AT WORK: Residents without power are asked not to stop crew trucks as this will only slow down repairs. SWEPCO asks for your patience and understanding during the restoration process. In many areas, crews must rebuild significant portions of electric facilities to restore power.

SAFETY – DOWNED POWER LINES: Never touch a downed utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line. All downed lines should be considered energized and dangerous. And don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity. Keep children and pets away from this potential hazard. Call AEP to report any downed lines or equipment. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately.

SAFETY – PORTABLE GENERATORS: If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

