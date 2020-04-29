SWEPCO updates power restoration efforts after overnight storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO says severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex overnight, causing extensive damage to their electric system and leaving approximately 35,000 customers without power.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, approximately 18,400 customers were without power, according to a statement released Wednesday morning by SWEPCO, including 9,400 in Louisiana, 5,200 in Arkansas and 3,800 in Texas

“SWEPCO and contractor crews continue to assess damage and are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Workers are practicing social distancing and other measures to stay healthy and prevent the spread of coronavirus, making the recovery effort especially challenging.”

The utility company provided the following safety and outage information:

SAFETY:

KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE: Help utility crews stay safe and healthy while working to restore your power. Maintain at least six feet of physical distance between yourself and SWEPCO field personnel as we all play a crucial role in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

DOWNED POWER LINES: Never touch a downed utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line. All downed lines should be considered energized and dangerous. And don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity. Keep children and pets away from this potential hazard. Call SWEPCO to report any downed lines or equipment.

PORTABLE GENERATORS: If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

OUTAGE INFO:

SWEPCO Mobile App – Report outages, check outage status, and more. Download at App Store or Google Play.

SWEPCO Alerts – Get an email or text message with the latest info for your home or business. See SWEPCO.com/Alerts.

SWEPCO.com – outage map, report outages, safety information

