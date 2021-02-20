SWEPCO updates power restoration times for parts of Natchitoches, Sabine Parish

(KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO has updated its estimated times of restoration for areas impacted by the winter storm.

According to SWEPCO’s online outage information, just under 8,900 customers remained without power as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, down from about 10,700 as of 2:30 p.m.

“We are making progress despite hazardous road conditions affecting travel and access to many areas,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Operations.” “Line crews are replacing broken poles and crossarms and downed wires, with support from tree crews and other personnel. Our base camps are fully operational, and we have 1,500 internal and external personnel working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

Most of the outages are in Sabine and Natchitoches parishes, with around 2,500 in each.

SWEPCO’s updated list of community-level estimated times of restoration indicates some areas indicate some customers in the Natchitoches area will have the lights back on by late Saturday night, while others might not have power back until late Sunday night.

Power is not expected to be restored to parts of the Many area until mid-to-late Sunday.

