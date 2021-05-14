SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness to bring you SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt.
If you’re smart enough to decipher the clue, your prize is $1,000.
Clue #1
While we explain where the treasure is hiding, we ask you to remain law-abiding.
No need to dig holes, trespass, or climb poles To reach where our prize is residing.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.