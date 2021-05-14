SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness to bring you SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt.

If you’re smart enough to decipher the clue, your prize is $1,000.

Clue #1

While we explain where the treasure is hiding, we ask you to remain law-abiding.

No need to dig holes, trespass, or climb poles To reach where our prize is residing.