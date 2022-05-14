SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness Festival to bring you the 2022 SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt, which will begin on Wednesday, May 11.

The treasure clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night until the treasure is found, so be sure to watch!

Get your thinking caps on to decipher the clues; the winner will receive $1,000.

Clue #4

How many ways to define where the treasure you’ll find?

Why, there must be at least between 20 and 49!

So “Go West, young man!” in search of the cash,

And stay tuned for more clues to where we’ve hidden the stash.