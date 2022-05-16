SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness Festival to bring you the 2022 SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt, which will begin on Wednesday, May 11.

The treasure clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night until the treasure is found, so be sure to watch!

Get your thinking caps on to decipher the clues; the winner will receive $1,000.

Clue #6

Have the clues been too general thus far, in your measure?

Have you been driving the wheels off your car hunting treasure?

Hang on tight; the best clues yet are on the way…

We may have given you one today.