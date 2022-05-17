SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness Festival to bring you the 2022 SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt, which will begin on Wednesday, May 11.

The treasure clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night until the treasure is found, so be sure to watch!

Get your thinking caps on to decipher the clues; the winner will receive $1,000.

Clue #7

You could certainly get there by driving—

You could almost get there by plane.

Though most come by truck, with a stroke of good luck,

the treasure’s almost within range.