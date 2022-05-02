SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Prize foundation’s annual Taco Wars returned to the grounds of Shreveport Municipal Auditorium over the weekend.

It is the region’s largest taco and salsa festival. This year, ten local taquerias battled for the coveted title of best tacos and salsa in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

“What we did is, we went and we found some of the most amazing taquerias in Shreveport and Bossier,” Gregory Kallenberg, Taco Wars and Prize Foundation founder said. “Taquerias you’ve never heard of, and we’re having them compete for best taco.”

During the event, attendees enjoyed tacos, drinks, and live music.

“I heard the word tacos and my friends said, ‘hey you want to go’ and I ain’t turning down real tacos, we don’t do that here,” attendee Dakota, Strayhane said.

All competing taquerias provided free samples of chips and salsa while the tacos were for sale. A celebrity panel tasted and determined the winner of the best taco while attendees chose their favorite salsa.

Kallenberg says not only is this an opportunity for the community to taste some good food but it’s good for small businesses.

“They are all small business people who are amazing people who are lifting up the Latino community,” he said. “It’s a way to support the community but it’s also a way to have blast and eat some of the best tacos on the planet.”

90 percent of food sales will go directly to the taquerias and vendors.

Sabine, manager of her family-owned Tacqueria, El Tacqueria El Eden Manager, says Taco Wars is a dream come true for her family’s business that struggled to open during the pandemic.

“Just to be among them is just a blessing for us honestly and to get to meet all the people here is honestly something awesome,” Sabine said. “We never expected to be here when we opened two years ago.”