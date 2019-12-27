Fan Fest tailgate party at Independence Bowl 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fans tailgated outside of Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday afternoon for the annual Independence Bowl.

This yea, Louisiana Tech played the University of Miami and beat them by 14 points.

Earlier this afternoon, thousands fans enjoyed live music, food, and drinks at the Fan Fest and Tailgate Party.

Some fans said their support for Louisiana Tech has been in the family for years.

“I went to Louisiana Tech. Third generation and my wife graduated from Tech. We’re a Tech family,” said Caleb Smith, a Louisiana Tech fan.

According to the NCAA, this is the University of Miami’s second appearance in the bowl game.

One kid decided to come out and represent the Hurricanes in support of his dad who’s a Miami native.

“My dad was born in Miami and he just wanted me to be a Miami Hurricane fan,” said Wade.

For some, they just wanted to socialize and enjoy a tailgating event exclusive to Shreveport.

“We’re from Shreveport and so this is a historic Shreveport event so we wanted to come out and support. Just have a good time,” said men of the Rho Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

The tailgate was free and open to the public.

