SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro has suspended his campaign for Shreveport Mayor and announced that he is running for city council.

Taliaferro said that he is suspending his campaign for mayor to avoid “splitting the vote” in this November’s election.

In a letter to Shreveport voters, Taliaferro said “While I enjoy my work on the Caddo Commission, my love for Shreveport compels me not to pass up an opportunity to serve our city. That’s why I will seek election to the City Council.”

Commissioner Taliaferro will be running for City Council District C. This seat is currently held by John Nickelson, who announced that he will not be seeking re-election.

Taliaferro made a run for the mayor’s seat in 2018 but failed to make the run-off. Adrian Perkins went on to defeat incumbent Ollie Taylor and become mayor in that race.

Jim Taliaferro is a retired Shreveport police officer and former Executive Director of Caddo Crime Stoppers. He is a decorated veteran of the armed forces, having served in the United States Navy and Air Force.