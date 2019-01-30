Talks continue on pay raises for SPD

Shreveport Police Officers are some of the lowest paid in the region and they say now more than ever salary increases are needed.

A newly released video claims three Shreveport Police Officers have already resigned since the start of the new year.

The Shreveport Police Officer’s Association released the video to encourage members of the Shreveport City Council and the public to support raises.

According to the video officers in Bossier City make $43,596; Longview officers make $52,465 and Tyler officers earn $54,039. Annually SPD officers bring in $39,900.

“Have been digging to find that money. We realize there’s a real need for this and we’re not going to stop working until we find the money to do it.”

Councilman Grayson Boucher says the council has been in discussions with Mayor Adrian Perkins and his staff regarding raises.

“I said in the first council meeting that I wanted to see this happen in the first quarter. I have no reason to believe that it won’t happen, but this is not an easy process and it’s not a fast process. I want everyone to bear with us and realize we are working and trying to make some changes in Shreveport.”

According to his numbers, the department has lost 50 percent of its officers since 2014. Boucher believes competitive pay is vital to retain officers, because many are leaving Shreveport and going to Bossier City or Texas for higher salaries.