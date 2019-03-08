Talks continue over juvenile detention center

At Thursday’s Caddo Parish Commission meeting, discussions continued over potential crowding at the juvenile detention center.

A new law requires 17-year-olds to be housed with juveniles, instead of adults.

Mike Middleton wants to create a community advisory committee to come up with solutions, but voting on that was postponed.

Some in the community want to build a larger juvenile justice center.

Middleton says, “I just want the citizens to have an idea in the long run whether they say yes we need this or not, they need to understand the posture of the parish at this point financially.”

There are only 24 beds available in the detention center, which averaged about 19 juveniles a day last year.

He wants the public to understand the parish can pay for a new facility, but doesn’t have the money to operate it.