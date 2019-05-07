Talks of Bossier teacher walkout surface

Bossier City, La (KTAL/KMSS) Voters in Bossier Parish say no to a proposal to fund teacher raises and technology upgrades. This week teachers answer back, with discussions to not show up to work this Friday.

Over the weekend Bossier Parish voters overwhelmingly reject a tax proposal for teacher pay raises.

Amy Mitchell says, "I mean I understand, why they would not come to work on Friday."

Jackie Lansdale, President of Red River United confirmed some teachers are threatening to not come to work this Friday after 74 percent of voters, voted against two proposals.

The proposals received a lot of opposition in the business community, because they would have raised property taxes by 24 percent.

Lansdale says, "We've heard a lot of people say well not this, there's another way. Well it's time to hear what is that way."

Mitchell's son goes to Stockwell Elementary and she hopes school isn't disrupted due to a possible walkout.

"So I can kind of see both sides of this story. Yet on the other hand I think it's also endangering our kids learning, because if they're not in school, they're not being taught."

But she understands Bossier Parish Schools has the lowest paid teachers in the region.

"But it's what they feel they have to do. If they feel they have to do it, they have to do it."

Bossier Schools released this statement: "Employees have been discussing various options and incentives as the district moves forward to address pay, and we welcome those substantive discussions and their input as we strive toward finding a solution."