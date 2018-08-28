TAMUT hosts annual Spotlight on Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - New and Returning students at Texas A&M Texarkana University -Texarkana don't have to head out and about to know what's in the community because today the community came to them.
Texas A&M University- Texarkana welcomes students back to school with the the ninth annual Spotlight on Texarkana
"I don't know where anything is here. The most I've visited is the Walmart and the What-a-burger," Logan Caudill, TAMUT Student.
Logan Caudill is an incoming freshman from Magnolia, Texas looking to learn more about the surrounding area.
"This is pretty helpful seeing all the places that are around here. The different opportunities for students," said Caudill.
New and returning students get a chance to network with one another. As well as learn about what the University has to offer.
Majestic Ingram is the president of a new organization on campus."We came out to this event because it's a really good chance for prospective students and a lot of freshman to come in and get to know what's going on in the Texarkana community," said Ingram.
More than 70 vendors including businesses, non-profits- and student organizations in attendance to welcome students.
"Research shows us that connected and engaged students on campus are more likely to graduate and stay in school. So we do these events to help out students become more acclimated to campus and make it feel like home," said Michael Stephenson, TAMUT Faculty.
