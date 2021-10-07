CSI: Texarkana: Board of Directors approves new crime scene van for TAPD

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crime scene investigators in Texarkana, Arkansas are getting a much-needed upgrade to a key piece of equipment used for processing crime scenes.

The Texarkana, Arkansas city Board of Directors voted Monday to purchase a new crime scene investigation van for the police department.

The new 2022 Ford Transit cargo van will be replacing a nearly 18-year-old unit that they currently have.

“It actually replaces an older unit we purchased in 2004. Since then, it’s become a lot older not near as useful as what it was and the detectives have to resort to using unmarked CID cars to respond to crime scenes,” said Lieutenant Scott Megason with the TAPD.

The full-sized van will be customized by detectives to meet all their needs and aid them when processing large crime scenes. The van comes at a cost of about $33,000.