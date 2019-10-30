TAPD seeks to identify two men seen on stolen game camera

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)– Texarkana, Arkansas police are asking for help identifying two men who were seen in images captured on a game camera found in a hunting bag left inside a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas, but police say it was stolen out of Arkansas and the camo hunting bag did not belong to the owner.

According to TAPD, investigators found images of two men while searching through the game camera trying to identify its owner.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the men in the photos to contact TAPD Detective Douglas Pearson at 903-798-3154.