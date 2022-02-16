TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The lack of bus drivers has been a challenge for many districts across the nation, including in Texarkana, Arkansas.

“Many of our drivers are driving multiple routes,” says TASD spokesperson Dr. Genia Bullock. “When they complete one route, they help another driver out and in some instances, our drivers are driving three routes per day.”

School officials say more than 3,800 students and over 50% of its student population take the bus to and from school. The shortage is so severe that staff members are helping pick up the slack.

“We do have some staff members who possess a CDL and there have been occasions in which a principal has driven a route for us, or coach,” said Bullock. We’re working within our staff to identify those individuals who possess CDLs in hopes that they will help us with some of the routes that we’re driving on a daily basis.”

The district says they are currently down eight full-time drivers. In an effort to recruit and maintain bus drivers, the TASD school board has approved an attendance incentive plan for bus drivers. Full-time drivers with perfect attendance for the next 22 days will receive an extra $1,100 in their paychecks. Part-time drivers will get an extra $550 for perfect attendance.

“We know that they’re experiencing driver fatigue and so this incentive is to encourage them to fight through the fatigue and go ahead and come to work,” said Bullock.

The administration will evaluate the impact of the incentive plan with the possible request for extension at the March board meeting.