TC receives grant to train people for jobs at RRAD, trucking industry

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana College has received a grant for almost $200,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The grant will be used to train people to work at places like Red River Army Depot. Texarkana College President Dr. Jason Smith said the money will help purchase the latest equipment being used not only in the military, but in the trucking industry, as well.

Smith said the school consulted with Red River Army Depot and officials in the trucking industry about their specific needs. “There’s a need for these employees, these skilled laborers and so, we’re working very hard to make sure we have this equipment, and making sure that we also market to the local industry so we can get these students here, get them trained, because there are jobs waiting on them right now,” he said.

Training on the latest equipment should start this fall at Texarkana College. You can register or get more information at https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/.

