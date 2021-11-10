Teague Parkway Boat Launch closed for filming

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The boat launch and parking lot at Teague Parkway in Bossier will be temporarily closed this weekend while the site is used for filming.

A movie production will be taking place this weekend. The Red River Waterway Commission says the Teague Parkway boat launch and parking lot will be closed to the public. The closure starts Friday at dusk and will open again at dawn on Monday. Caddo Lake Productions will be filming there. All of the other boat launches in Caddo and Bossier will be open.