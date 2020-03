A 15-year-old is arrested in connection with two sexual assaults in Bossier City.

The teen was arrested Thursday in Dallas. He’s accused of a series of rapes in Dallas.

Police say the teen is connected to a sexual assault on Preston Boulevard on March 29th and on Beckett Street on April 11th.

Police say the teen would knock on a door and asks for money before forcing his way in and committing the sexual assaults.

Police have not named the teenager. He’s now in a Dallas juvenile detention center.