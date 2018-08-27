Teen charged with negligent homicide surrenders and bonds out in less than an hour

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST MONROE, La. - (KTVE) The teen accused in a May West Monroe accident that killed one man and injured three others has turned himself into police.

But Dalton Gage Lee, the 19-year-old accused of the fatal wreck on Warren Drive and Wellerman Road bonded out of jail less than an hour after he turned himself in at 9:40 a.m. Sunday. His bond was set at $32,500.

According to West Monroe Police, 72-year-old Willie E. Cook and his wife Judy's Volkswagen Passat was hit head-on at the intersection of Warren and Wellerman near Johnny's Pizza.

Lee, the teenager investigators say was behind the wheel of the truck that slammed into them was indicted for negligent homicide.

Police say Lee was going just under 100 miles per hour when he crashed into the Cook family. The speed at Warren and Wellerman is 40 miles per hour.

A neighbor at the time said that the accident was so fierce the motor of one of the vehicles tumbled down onto his neighbor’s lawn.

Lee faces three counts of Negligent Injuring and one count of negligent homicide.