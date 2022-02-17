TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and Texarkana police say teen dating violence is all too common here, with several cases being reported each year.

That’s why the police department is working to educate the public – especially parents and teens – about the warning signs, how to talk about it, and what can be done to encourage healthy dating habits.

Relationship violence can come in many different forms such as physical violence, sexual violence, psychological aggression, and stalking. Police say it can take place in person or electronically, such as repeated texting or posting sexual pictures of a partner online without their consent.

Both men and women can be victims of dating violence.

“I think the first step to addressing teen dating violence is just to get to know your child,” says Shawn Vaughn with TTPD. “Have conversations with them, open that dialogue, so that they’re comfortable coming to you as well as you going to them with any concerns that you may have.”

According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 11 female teens and about 1 in 15 male high school students reported having experienced physical dating violence in the last year. Additionally, about 1 in 9 female and 1 in 36 male high school students report having experienced sexual dating violence in the last year.

Victims of violence are urged to reach out to police or school counselors.