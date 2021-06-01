Teen gets swept away in Lake Bistineau after boat overturns, search crews on scene

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are searching Lake Bistineau for a teenager who was swept away by water while fishing Tuesday evening.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, there were two teens on a boat around 4:00 p.m. when rough water currents caused the boat to overturn.

Deputies say one teen was able to call for help and was rescued while the other teen went missing. Sheriff Whittington says this is not the first time something like this has happened at the lake.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Officials are treating the search as a recovery at this time. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, South Bossier Fire, Louisiana Department of Wild Life and Fisheries, Bienville Parish Fire, and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, and local citizens showed up at the scene to help find the missing teen.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.