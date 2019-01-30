Teen injured in Bossier shooting

Bossier City Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital.

Police another 15 year old shot the 15 year old by accident while playing with a gun.

It happened just after five o’oclock at North Park Apartments on Montgomery Lane.

Police say he was shot in the stomach, but was talking to first responders on the the scene.

He has been transported to Ochsner Health, no work on his condiition at this time.

While the shooting has been ruled an accident, charges are a possability. As the investigation continues.