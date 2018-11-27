Teen to be tried as adult in murder of pizza delivery driver

A Shreveport teenager accused in the shooting death of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver will be tried as an adult.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it will prosecute 16-year-old Jae’lyon Ware as an adult for the robbery and murder of Lester McGee.

McGee was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds shortly before midnight Nov. 3 near a white SUV in the 700 block of West 68th St. in Cedar Grove. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

During a hearing on Wednesday the court found probable cause for second-degree murder and ordered Ware to be transferred to District Court for prosecution.

The case must be presented to the Caddo Parish Grand Jury for an indictment as soon as the Shreveport Police Department completes its investigation.

A second suspect, 13-year-old Anthony Mandigo, by law has to be tried in juvenile court. Mandigo surrendered to Shreveport Police on Nov. 19.

Mandigo appeared in court on Monday before Caddo Parish Juvenile Judge Paul Young, who found probable cause to hold him in the Caddo Parish juvenile detention center pending trial for the second-degree murder of McGee.

A trial date for Mandigo has been set for Jan. 14, 2019. If convicted, he faces a juvenile life sentence.

