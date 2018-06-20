Teens arrested following vehicle burglary sprees

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit have arrested three people related to at least two vehicle burglary sprees dating back to mid-April.



On April 16, 2018, at least three male subjects allegedly began a burglary spree targeting unlocked vehicles. They reportedly started their shenanigans in the South Highlands Neighborhood and ended in the Dixie Gardens Neighborhood near Riverside Elementary School. During the burglary binge, a Toyota Camry was stolen after the alleged burglars found a key to the vehicle in another car parked in the same driveway. Following their burglary spree in Shreveport, they headed into Bossier City where they allegedly stole at least two other vehicles and later returned to Shreveport.



On April 19th the same group of individuals allegedly committed at least five more vehicle burglaries following the same path they had taken just days before. Investigators are confident that many more vehicles were plundered through although no reports were filed.



On April 25, 2018, patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Jordan Street. Arriving officers observed several males standing near the stolen Toyota Camry that was taken on April 16th from the Dixie Gardens Neighborhood and a Nissan Maxima that was stolen from Bossier City. The subjects fled on foot and four were apprehended. Two firearms, a Remington 9 mm handgun and a High Point .40 caliber handgun were located. The Remington was later found to be stolen from a vehicle burglary on Akard Avenue. Investigators believe the other handgun is stolen as well but there is no report on file.



For nearly two months investigators worked tirelessly to identify the individuals responsible for the swarm of vehicle burglaries; though evidence collected during the course of that ongoing investigation, detectives made the following arrests:



1) 18-year-old Kameron James was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, eight counts of Simple Burglary (vehicles), and one count of Motor Vehicle Theft.

2) A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with 13 counts of Simple Burglary and one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle

3) 19-year-old TraDarryl Taylor was charged with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile, Resisting an Officer, State Probation Violation, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.



James and Taylor were booked into the Shreveport City Jail and later transferred to Caddo Correctional Center where they remain. The juvenile was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.