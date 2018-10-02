Teens arrested for shooting death of BAFB Airman

Bossier Police have arrested two teens for the shooting death of an Airman stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Tech Sgt. Joshua Kidd was shot last week outside his home on Parklane Drive.

Detectives arrested 17-year-old Jareona Crosby and a 15-year-old juvenile male on warrants charging each of them with second degree murder.

Over the course of the last week, detectives developed information and collected evidence linking Crosby and the juvenile to the murder.

Crosby and the juvenile were also charged on separate warrants each for ten counts of simple burglary (of a vehicle) and one count of theft of a firearm.

Both were booked at the Bossier City jail on the charges and transported to Ware Youth Center juvenile detention center for housing.

The cases remain under investigation at this time.

Kidd will be buried this Thursday with full military honors at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Virginia.

His body was escorted early Monday morning by Bossier and Caddo law enforcement agencies to Waskom, Texas.