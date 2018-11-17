Teens wearing seat belts escape serious injury when truck over turns

Two teenagers traveling to school on Friday morning escaped serious injury in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 9, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:30 Friday morning, NPSO deputies assigned to the Patrol Division and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center responded reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies say a 16-year-old Campti juvenile operating a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 9 north of Campti when he apparently lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway on the right, striking a mailbox and then traveling through a ditch and striking a culvert, which caused the vehicle to roll-over and come to a stop upright.

Both the driver and his 15-year-old passenger were transported from the scene by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, treated and released.

Deputies remind the public that wearing seat belts can significantly reduce the risk of injury or even death in traffic crashes.