Tenaha to become fifth ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

TENAHA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Another East Texas city has become a sanctuary city for the unborn, becoming the fifth to do so in recent months.

The Tenaha, Texas City Council voted unanimously Monday night in favor of an ordinance preventing abortion clinics from operating within city limits.

In a Facebook video shared on Monday by East Texas Right to Life Director Mark Lee Dickson, Tenaha City Secretary Amanda Treat explained why she chose to bring the discussion to the council that prompted the vote. Treat said she became pregnant at 17 and she chose life. Her son is now 22 years old.

She went on to talk about a cousin who was unable to give birth and sought help from adoption agencies. “Even having a child and giving it to parents who are unable to experience the birth of a child, unable to have a child on their own, they were given the opportunity to raise a child and have a child of their own through, you know, another mother who was not able to take care of that child.”

In June, Waskom became the first city in Texas to declare itself a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn.’ Naples, Omaha, and Joaquin followed suit in early September, and Gilmer could be next.

According to Gilmer City Secretary Maria Cisneros, their city council will be discussing a similar ordinance and possible action Tuesday night in their regular meeting. No date has been set for a vote.

Right to Life of East Texas has been traveling to each city promoting the movement.