SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Four people arrested on a variety of charges during a Mother's Day incident in Shreveport were no-true-billed by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury.

Shreveport Police arrested Cynthia Davis, Torell Lewis, Antoine Hardeman, and Viola Green after an altercation in the 2500 block of Devaughn St. on May 12.