Testing Laboratory for COVID-19 coming to LSU Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport has announced it is setting up a laboratory that will be capable of analyzing COVID-19 tests.

A virtual news conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to release details.

“Leadership at LSU Health Shreveport and those most responsible for the creation of our Emerging Viral Threat (EVT) Laboratory look forward to sharing full details about the lab tomorrow morning. To be clear – this is not a testing site but rather it is the first laboratory in north Louisiana approved with the capability to analyze tests to determine if an individual has COVID-19,” said Dr. Chris Kevil, Vice-Chancellor for Research in a statement announcing the news conference Tuesday.

