Texans urged to use caution when registering to vote

The Texas Secretary of State is telling residents to exercise caution when registering to vote.

The warning comes on the heels of a Dallas Morning News story that said thousands of Texans who registered to vote using the online tool at vote.org are not legally registered to vote.

To verify your registration status, voters can visit the Texas Secretary of State’s “Am I Registered?” tool.

“All Texas voters should be extremely cautious when handing over personal and sensitive information to any unknown third party,” the statement continued. “I urge voters to always visit VoteTexas.gov for accurate information about registering to vote and voting in Texas. My office is committed to ensuring all Texans understand proper and legal procedures for registering to vote, and that all Texans who are eligible have the opportunity to submit valid registrations ahead of next week’s October 9th deadline.”

For more information regarding voter registration, polling locations, and identification requirements for voting, visit www.votetexas.gov.