Texarkana accident leaves one dead, four injured

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 08:26 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 08:26 PM CDT

TEXARKANA, Texas - In Texarkana, Texas a wreck on U-S 59 leaves one dead and four injured.The tree vehicle accident happened around 5:15 this afternoon.

Police say a Dodge truck traveling northbound hydroplaned amd hit a southbound Honda Sonata head on.The Honda then hit an SUV

Four people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. One person died in the wreck. "All I can say is a young person at this moment. Probably late teens," said Billy McNally,TTPD.

Police are currently investigating.

