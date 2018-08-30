Texarkana accident leaves one dead, four injured

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEXARKANA, Texas - In Texarkana, Texas a wreck on U-S 59 leaves one dead and four injured.The tree vehicle accident happened around 5:15 this afternoon.

Police say a Dodge truck traveling northbound hydroplaned amd hit a southbound Honda Sonata head on.The Honda then hit an SUV

Four people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. One person died in the wreck. "All I can say is a young person at this moment. Probably late teens," said Billy McNally,TTPD.

Police are currently investigating.