Texarkana animal shelter facing challenges due to COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The animal care and adoption center in Texarkana, Arkansas is looking for people to adopt and foster dogs as they run out of space for their animals.

City manager Jay Ellington says the shelter is short-staffed due to COVID-19, at full capacity for animals, and they have no animal control officers.

Our cameras were not allowed inside the city-run shelter Tuesday, but Ellington said there are more than 100 dogs and about 70 cats inside that need care and homes. In the meantime, Ellington says they city is continuing to work to keep the animals safe.

“We’re in a good position to offer animals to the community, to clean our facilities, make them more presentable and try to get animals in and out of there as quickly as we can.”

The animal adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm for anyone looking to adopt a furry friend.