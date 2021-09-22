Texarkana, Arkansas school board extends mask mandate

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Arkansas School District Board of Directors has extended the mask mandate in district schools for at least another month.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the district’s schools, the board voted Tuesday to keep the mask mandate in place, requiring students, faculty, and visitors to wear masks while indoors on campus.

The school district says they are following CDC guidelines to protect students and keep them in the classrooms.

“We know face-to-face instruction is very important and so the mask policy helps keep our students from having to quarantine and it keeps our students in the classroom,” said TASD Director of Public Relations Genia Bullock.

The school plans on re-evaluating the mask guidelines next month.

As of Tuesday, TASD has had a total number of 106 positive student COVID cases and 17 from staff.