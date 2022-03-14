TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 12-year-old Texarkana boy is hospitalized in Little Rock after two dogs reportedly mauled him over the weekend at a city park.

A spokesperson for the city of Texarkana says it happened Saturday at Karrh Park on S. Ann Street. Officers were called to Wadley Regional Medical Center after the boy was taken there in a private vehicle with injuries suffered in the attack.

The boy was playing with friends when the dogs reportedly broke free from their leashes and attacked him. His friends managed to pull the boy away from the dogs and get help, according to the father of the siblings who helped him.

The boy has since been transferred to the children’s hospital in Little Rock. He is expected to recover.

Because the incident involved dogs, the city’s animal control department is investigating. The dogs were seized with the owner’s consent and placed into quarantine for observation as required by city ordinance.