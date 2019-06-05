Texarkana candlelight vigil honors Maleah Davis

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana community is remembering a young life lost.

Dozens lighted candles at Bobby Ferguson Park at sundown in honor of Maleah Davis. The 4-year-old had been missing for several weeks from her home outside Houston when her remains were found Friday in Hempstead County, Arkansas.

The organizer of the event said he was touched by the young girl’s tragic story.

“In most communities, you know, people love kids, we’re all about family and everything like that,” said Craig Jenkins. “So, I think it’s a good thing that people are coming out to show that she was really loved. Maybe not by that particular person, but by others, even though we didn’t even know who she really was.”

Jenkins said he posted the event on Facebook and word spread from there.

Davis’s mother’s ex-fiance Derion Vence has been arrested in connection with the girl’s death.

—

