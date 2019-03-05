Texarkana College receives workplace training grant

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEXARKANA, Texas - A local college's workforce training program is receiving a big boost.

For the third straight year, Texas Mutual Insurance Company presented Texarkana College with a $100,000 grant.

The money is to help fund workplace safety training courses that are provided free to employees.

So far, Texarkana College officials said more than 1,000 people have received training through this program.

"It's having a huge benefit for our region, and the people and the companies in our region," said Jason Smith, Texarkana College president.

"Business owners benefit when their worders aren't injured, because they're able to stay on the job and be productive," said Jeremy Hansen, regional safety services manager for Texas Mutual Insurance Company. "The workers themselves benefit because they're able to remain healthy. And, of course, the insurance industry benefits from having lower levels of claim activity, so it's something that's really a win-win situation for everybody involved."

Texas Mutual Insurance Company is the state's largest provider of worker's compensation coverage. So far, officials said they've given $7.6 million in safety grants to campuses across the state.