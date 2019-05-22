Texarkana first responders served meals in appreciation of their service

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – First responders in Texarkana are being treated to a free meal in appreciation for their service.

Firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical services crews received free breakfast outside the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and complimentary lunch and dinner at Big Jake’s Barbecue locations on both sides of the state line.

Hundreds showed up for the meals, which were a way to honor those who risk so much to keep our community safe.

“Giving us an opportunity to enjoy ourselves, intermingle with fellow officers and firemen and build those bonds that we need to build every single day,” said Sgt. Rick Cockrell, Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department.

“It’s a way of saying thank you, we appreciate you,” said Dr. Matt Young, Texarkana Emergency Center. “And, we care that you do your job and we so much appreciate that you’re taking care of our family and friends.”

“We’re here to help people, and that’s the main thing,” said George Goynes, Miller County Rural Volunteer Fire Association. “Just knowing that we helped somebody is worth all the thanks we can get.”

The meals were provided in recognition of First Responders’ Day.

