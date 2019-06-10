Texarkana food bank celebrates major milestone Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - A local food bank is celebrating "going green."

Harvest Regional Food Bank has reached a major milestone. For the first time, each county in the region is now labeled "green" by Feeding America. The green label means a county is being adequately served.

Monday the non-profit recognized the volunteers and partners who help to feed the more than 60,000 people in the 10-county area struggling with hunger every year.

Officials said they've increased their outreach through mobile pantries and other programs, but their work is far from finished.

“There’s still a lot of need out there," said Camille Wrinkle, executive director of Harvest Regional Food Bank. "We hope to increase this, this is not the stopping point for us.”

Both Arkansas and Texas are ranked within the top 10 states in the nation for having the most childhood hunger. Last year the organization distributed more than 3.4 million meals to those in need.

