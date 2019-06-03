Texarkana Habitat for Humanity home receives ground blessing, financial support

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ground is blessed and construction is ready to begin on the newest Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana home.

The community gathered Monday for a ground blessing ceremony on the lot in Texarkana, Arkansas, where R’ciesae Lee’s new home will soon be built.

In addition, to help kick-start construction, Wells Fargo donated $15,000 to help cover costs of building materials.

Lee said she’s overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“It means everything to me,” said Lee. “I mean, for people to come out and just to help someone, just to give help and to help. That’s a blessing.”

Construction on Lee’s home is expected to be complete by the end of the summer. The build is a part of a community revitalization partnership with the city. Two Habitat for Humanity homes will be constructed on that plot of land this year.

