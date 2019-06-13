Texarkana hospital recognized for stroke care Video

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) - The Arkansas Department of Health is recognizing Wadley Regional Medical Center for its performance when it comes to stroke care.

Experts say that when it comes to stroke, there's no time to waste. That was the case on Monday morning when Cal Manning, 57, was rushed to the hospital. "I went from walking normal to where I couldn't walk at all, I mean it all just happened so fast," he said.

Manning's speech was also slurred. He'd had a stroke. "Just as soon as we got in that door, they were on it," he said.

"I think that's what sets us apart, is the speed with which we can act," said Dr. Kahlid Malik, a Vascular Neurologist at Wadley.

Dr. Malik emphasizes that time is brain when it comes to stroke. "We've been striving for good stroke care for a long time. We're the first primary stroke center to get certified in this area," he said.

That's something Manning, who's now recovering, is thankful for. "You gotta realize that it can happen ... things can happen to you, especially if you don't take care of yourself."

Experts want people to know the warning signs of stroke which include facial drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty.

Dr. Malik urges people to be vigilant about their health. "Do not have this false sense well, 'This could not be happening to me.' It could be. And, that decision could make the difference between you living in a nursing home, or being dead, or being a productive member of society."

Experts say you're more at risk for stroke if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes. For more information, visit https://www.strokeassociation.org/

